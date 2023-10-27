 Skip to content

Playcraft update for 27 October 2023

Gun Lasers + Roll on shift

Share · View all patches · Build 12555152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Guns can now have laser effects
You can now dodge roll with shift if your walk speed is the same as your run speed

Changed files in this update

PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
