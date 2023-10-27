 Skip to content

UnderSupernova Playtest update for 27 October 2023

minor update

Build 12555132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 5 new types of walls:

Earth wall, wooden wall, gravel wall, concrete brick wall, nest wall

Three new doors have been added:

Wood door, iron door, steel door

