v1.9.6 - The Incremental Fixes Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week we are releasing a minor update with many fixes including some important quality improvements. Please see below for the full list of changes.

Thanks to the many players who have asked for player testing, we are bringing back the experimental branch! This can be accessed by right clicking on Stormworks -> Properties -> Steam Betas -> select Experimental in the drop down.

Experimental won't always be active, but will be used for a few days at a time while there is something that would benefit from testing. For example, currently on ⁠experimental is the new fluid system changes that we are trialing. While it is active, the channel will be visible on Discord and the info on what is being tested will be in the pinned comments.

Please provide any feedback in the #experimental channel on Discord if you would like to help test new changes.

Regarding the changes we are making, we are still working on the fluid changes. On experimental we have made lots of progress, but we are still making improvements and hope to release the experimental improvements as a hotfix soon.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.9.6

Fix - Crash caused by some dog halloween outfits

Fix - Fixed addDamage repair particle offset

Fix - #20593 Submarine base workbench typo

Fix - #20719 Small engine colour error

Fix - #20844 Nuclear plant colission issues

Fix - #21040 Updated main menu discord invite with official link

Fix - #21190 Beret colour issues

Fix - #21241 Floating train station at Uran Wind

Fix - #22546 Crash caused by spawnVehicle on an invalid path

Fix - Vehicles disappearing due to ai script teleports

Addon Lua:

Fixed general behaviour of setVehiclePos,setGroupPos, setVehiclePosSafe, setGroupPosSafe

Added new moveVehicle, moveGroup, moveVehicleSafe, moveGroupSafe functions

Fixed several documentation issues

Updated default ai scripts to use moveVehicleSafe as it better suits their behaviour