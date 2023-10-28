 Skip to content

The Phoenix Initiative update for 28 October 2023

Update for 27th Sept (Super Update)

Share · View all patches · Build 12555112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The biggest update so far is now available to download and play!

  • Game is now called The Phoenix Initiative!
  • Story Dialogue added
  • Enemies now drop blade durability orbs to balance gameplay
  • Brutadile has entered Earth's Atmosphere (A NEW CRYSTAL BEAST BOSS)
  • New music
  • Enemies drop more frequently
  • Critical hit chance has been added
  • Upgrades to boost critical hit has been added.
  • Defense turrets now deal 80% less damage
  • Mortar turrets temporarily removed
  • Base Attack Drone deals 80% less damage
  • Removed get into shelter (Players must use the shield bubbles located around the map)
  • Base Attacks are shorter but more frequent
  • VFX damage states on all buildings
  • Increased resource spawns
  • Player can now carry more resources by default
  • Base Attack enemy spawning is sped up
  • Crawlers have arrived
  • Crawler Nests now spawn around the map
  • Increased Maximum level to 25!
  • Weapon Damage upgrades increased by 100%
  • Enemies now get 2x stronger each time radiation occurs
  • Blade has replaced the assault rifle
  • New combat mechanics
  • Gravity Glider Added
  • Map is now Open World
  • New dynamic weather system added
  • new time of day system added
  • Leaderboards are reset
  • Ammo has been replaced with weapon durability
  • Leaderboards now use 'Days' rather than direct time.

