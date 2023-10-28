Update for 27th Sept (Super Update)

The biggest update so far is now available to download and play!
- Game is now called The Phoenix Initiative!
- Story Dialogue added
- Enemies now drop blade durability orbs to balance gameplay
- Brutadile has entered Earth's Atmosphere (A NEW CRYSTAL BEAST BOSS)
- New music
- Enemies drop more frequently
- Critical hit chance has been added
- Upgrades to boost critical hit has been added.
- Defense turrets now deal 80% less damage
- Mortar turrets temporarily removed
- Base Attack Drone deals 80% less damage
- Removed get into shelter (Players must use the shield bubbles located around the map)
- Base Attacks are shorter but more frequent
- VFX damage states on all buildings
- Increased resource spawns
- Player can now carry more resources by default
- Base Attack enemy spawning is sped up
- Crawlers have arrived
- Crawler Nests now spawn around the map
- Increased Maximum level to 25!
- Weapon Damage upgrades increased by 100%
- Enemies now get 2x stronger each time radiation occurs
- Blade has replaced the assault rifle
- New combat mechanics
- Gravity Glider Added
- Map is now Open World
- New dynamic weather system added
- new time of day system added
- Leaderboards are reset
- Ammo has been replaced with weapon durability
- Leaderboards now use 'Days' rather than direct time.
Changed files in this update