Slay the Princess Supporter's Pack Now Available!

Hey everyone!

I can't express enough how incredible this release has been. Slay the Princess has been a deeply, deeply personal project for the team, and to see it emotionally resonate so strongly with so many people has blown even our wildest hopes out of the water. So from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so so so very much.

We've seen a lot of requests these past few days for a Supporter's Pack, and we're happy to share that we've just launched it. It contains the entire OST as well as 163 HD wallpapers from the game, each of which is available in 1080p, 1440p, and 4k UHD (16:9 aspect ratio.)

You can pick it up here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2642210/Slay_the_Princess__Supporters_Pack/

In terms of what's next:

We're going to be doing a special livestream on November 18th to celebrate the launch. Exact time and details pending, but we have something really exciting planned for it, and you won't want to miss it. You can follow us on Twitch to get notified when we go live: http://twitch.tv/black_tabby_games

Localizations and Ports!

The game's outperformed our sales expectations, so I feel pretty confident saying that we'll be looking to tackle console ports and localizations for some time (probably late) next year. We're still figuring out the details, but at the very least, we're planning to localize to Chinese, Japanese, and German, and we've seen a ton of interest in Spanish and BR-PT as well. Apologies if you're waiting for a localization to play, but we're a two-person studio and we want localizations to be ~excellent~ so we're being cautious about how we commit our time as a resource.

Game Updates:

Slay the Princess is the game we wanted to make, and thanks to our last-minute delay, we were able to restore the only significant cut content in time for the official release. (In case you're curious, the cut content was DO NOT READ IF YOU HAVEN'T FINISHED A PLAYTHROUGH [spoiler]the white on black illustrations that introduce each vessel the Shifting Mound summons in the game's climax.[/spoiler]

Because of that, the main updates we're looking to do are general quality of life fixes. The most significant ones:

Adding a CG gallery accessible through the game's menu where you'll be able to look at art from key moments you've unlocked over the course of playing.

Text-scaling for alternative fonts selected in the accessibility menu isn't working as desired, with the Princess' font significantly bigger than the dialogue menu and narrator fonts. This is a complicated issue to fix and might take a while for us to figure out a work-around.

Some players have had off-experiences assuming that [spoiler]like DDLC, Slay the Princess relies of metadata across all of your save files. We're currently considering ways to implement a warning that this isn't the case the neither feels immersion breaking in the moment nor spoils anything about the structure of the game in advance.[/spoiler]

These updates might take a little while for us to put together — it's been a long year of work developing Slay the Princess, and we're finally starting to ease into a well-earned break. In the meantime, if you're looking to enjoy more of our work, Scarlet Hollow is currently on sale, and you can pick it up at an added discount through our studio bundle on either game's Steam page.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33452/The_Black_Tabby_Games_Collection/

Thank you again to everyone for helping make this a lifechanging launch, and we can't wait to share more projects with you in the future.

Best,

Tony and Abby