 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demonic Episode update for 27 October 2023

Game update 10/27/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12555005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • At the beginning of each game, a how to play overview is now displayed. If you don't want to see it, you can disable it in the game settings.
  • The visibility of the key has been drastically improved on all difficulty levels.
  • The AI behavior of the goat demon in phase2 has been improved. It now prefers to hide in bushes a bit further away when scared away by player lights.
  • Improved the readability of the text for the character classes by adjusting the font.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug with the hint books & pentagrams where the texture was blurry when playing on low-end hardware.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck in the chat window when closing the chat with ESC instead of Enter (to send a message).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2438241 Depot 2438241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link