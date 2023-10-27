Game update 10/27/2023

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Improvements
- At the beginning of each game, a how to play overview is now displayed. If you don't want to see it, you can disable it in the game settings.
- The visibility of the key has been drastically improved on all difficulty levels.
- The AI behavior of the goat demon in phase2 has been improved. It now prefers to hide in bushes a bit further away when scared away by player lights.
- Improved the readability of the text for the character classes by adjusting the font.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug with the hint books & pentagrams where the texture was blurry when playing on low-end hardware.
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck in the chat window when closing the chat with ESC instead of Enter (to send a message).
