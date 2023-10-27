Re.Poly V. 0.4.4

Hey there girls and guys.
This week's update brings the tropical lands into the game. Sure it is not completely finished because the explorable places and rebuildable stuff is coming in future updates but I guess you will have fun discovering the biome.
Next weeks update will bring in the desert into the game. I try to do my best to do things as fast as I can. Feel free to post bugs to finally make the game clean and smooth :)
Update Notes Version 0.4.4
Additions:
- Added animal: Tiger
- Added animal: Panther
- Added animal: Crocodile
- Added animal: Leopard
- Added animal: Panda bear
- Added Monster: Spider
- Added Monster: Behemoth
- Added Monster: Fractal mage
- Added a billboard that will show you if a placed water catcher will be able to catch rain or not
- Added: AI will get falling damage
- Added Weapon: Steel Battleaxe
- Added Weapon: Steel Greataxe
- Added Weapon: Steel Greathammer
- Added weapon: Steel Mace
- Added weapon: Steel Claws
- Added Weapon: Steel Sword
- Added Weapon: Steel Bihander
- Removed: Weather change effect for the snow biome for now (Will be readded later)
Changes:
- Steel ingot recipe is needing limestone now
Fixes:
- Fixed: Magical ammunition can not be stacked in the inventory
- Fixed: Dropping arrows on a range weapon that has not the max ammo will adding the whole stack you drop on the weapon which will cause item dublication
- Fixed: Cooking pot will not regenerate health and energy like the campfire does
- Fixed: AI can not use foundation steps
- Fixed: AI can not use other stairs
- Fixed: Placed breeding animals have odd rotations in X and Y
- Fixed: Animal AI is shoving the player around instead of attacking
- Fixed: Walking backwards prevents you from AI attacks
- Fixed: Adjusted the weather volume to a normal state so you can leave the settings to max
- Fixed: Unlimited building placement bug
- Fixed: Normal iron Armor have the same cold resistance values as the lined one
- Fixed: Some german translations
- Fixed: The quest "Lost Memories" take the memory fragments but will not be finished. Now the quest only finishes when you have the whole amount of Memory Fragments.
Changed files in this update