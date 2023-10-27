Re.Poly V. 0.4.4

Hey there girls and guys.

This week's update brings the tropical lands into the game. Sure it is not completely finished because the explorable places and rebuildable stuff is coming in future updates but I guess you will have fun discovering the biome.

Next weeks update will bring in the desert into the game. I try to do my best to do things as fast as I can. Feel free to post bugs to finally make the game clean and smooth :)

Update Notes Version 0.4.4

Additions:

Added animal: Tiger

Added animal: Panther

Added animal: Crocodile

Added animal: Leopard

Added animal: Panda bear

Added Monster: Spider

Added Monster: Behemoth

Added Monster: Fractal mage

Added a billboard that will show you if a placed water catcher will be able to catch rain or not

Added: AI will get falling damage

Added Weapon: Steel Battleaxe

Added Weapon: Steel Greataxe

Added Weapon: Steel Greathammer

Added weapon: Steel Mace

Added weapon: Steel Claws

Added Weapon: Steel Sword

Added Weapon: Steel Bihander

Removed: Weather change effect for the snow biome for now (Will be readded later)

Changes:

Steel ingot recipe is needing limestone now

Fixes: