Paleon 1.0.0 RELEASE

Dear friends and fans of my game,

With a heavy heart I had to make the decision to release the game after three years of its development. It was a tough decision, since I did not have enough funds to bring the project to its final form. However, I believe that this is only the very beginning of our journey, and there is hope that the future will give us more opportunities to improve and expand the game.

Due to limited resources, some content had to be temporarily removed in order to release the game. But I would like to assure you that this is not the end. My plan is to not only bring back this content, but to make it even better, more detailed than ever.

In addition, I made another important decision. The Paleon game engine was written using Monogame, which is quite old and has a large number of shortcomings. It significantly slows down the game development process and prevents me from achieving a high-quality game. Thus, I have decided to transfer the game to the more modern and famous game engine Godot. This will allow me to implement many improvements and speed up development several times.

Nevertheless, this does not mean that I will stop updating or fixing bugs in the current version of the game; I plan to do this while simultaneously transferring the game to Godot.

I would like to thank you for your eternal support and faith in the project. Without you, none of this would have been possible. We are moving forward, and I am confident that the future of our game will be bright and exciting. Thank you for staying with us, and rest assured, the best is yet to come.

Sincerely yours, Rick Technolithic.

Features:

Unfired pot

Crafted in the crafter

Used to craft a ceramic pot

Fish Trap:

Crafted from baskets

Has a number of uses

Can catch wood or stone with some chance

Progress bar is now displayed

Updates/Changes:

Adding tooltips for time acceleration buttons

Reducing the size of the bloomery from 3x2 to 2x2

A tool is mandatory for fishing

Splitting the Farming job type into Harvesting and Planting

Notification when a nomad joins a settlement

Updated and animated knowledge table sprite

You need 3 wood to produce 2 coal

Coal is now directly needed to produce metals

Dried hide is now required to craft leather

Increased the spawning radius of a “Mine“

Reducing the amount of experience needed to unlock the time machine

Adding a tooltip for the button to collect product from animals

Notifications about the need for tools to perform hunting and fishing activities

2 hay drops from one barley at once

Removals:

Removal of buildings and items of all "Medieval" and "Industrial" age technologies. Will be brought back in the future, after detailed development

