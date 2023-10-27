Hotfix 0.20.2

Patch Notes:

With our recent Halloween update 0.20.0 we sadly added new problems to the game, wich originate from bigger technical reworks.

Bug Fixes:

Major problem with all workers stopped working adressed with multiple fixes. (This maybe also adresses the workers not shooting at towers problem)

Calming escorting bug fixed where multiple haulers tried to get the same frozen humbie, which led to the humbie being stuck at a calming station.

Fixed a potential savegame related problem with worker gadgets (hand attachments like weapons/ pickaxe etc.)

After loading savegame from within the game, some a.i. logic activities were broken.

Known Problems:

We went through the automatically send crash reports, but we could not reproduce any crashes on several machines. The crash reports were also inconclusive, but hinted towards old hardware being a potential problem (15 year old graphics cards etc.).

We are sorry for the new stability problems and this patch only addresses the most critical problems we could identify. Our focus at the moment is to ensure technical stability and eliminate new bugs to ensure that our recent technical changes work well and do not cause more unplayability. So we change our mode to be more responsive to new bugs and improve the current state steadily.

Thank you for staying around.