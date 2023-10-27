October update released!

The great news is that we hit one of our mini-milestones, pushing the last reported bug count of 136 down to 84 remaining reports for the end of October 2023, now displaying on just four pages on the GitHub issues board.

So, to celebrate, we've released an update!

Some of the highlights of this update include fixes and small convenience additions as we round off the features you need to produce and publish your games. General improvements to the level save and reload system, cleaning up rogue and corrupt data in object lists, and video playback now cover the whole screen, including the last rightmost and bottom-most pixel line.

Plenty of work on the new weapon system has been completed, together with bugs marked with the weapon tag to tackle most of the remaining issues with weapon placement and control. Muzzle, smoke, and brass are now ejected from custom weapons. Dropped weapons from characters are now true objects that run their own scripts and weapons carried by characters are locked in perfect sync with the hands.

Environmental Probes now respond to more changes, including light range adjustment to represent the area of coverage better. We improved the ragdoll system, specifically in how characters fall, preventing them from dying while propped up on their knees, and added a tick box so you can see the ragdoll in debug mode.

We fixed the USEKEY developer mode option so that when more than eight logical connections are required for keys and doors to be associated, this feature can now be used to link objects by name only. Storyboard can now connect screens to secondary loading screens that connect to other levels and can be added as buttons and used in test game mode and in standalone exports.

For features, we added a loot drop feature to characters, so you can control if a character will drop an object when killed. The character creator system has also been extended to add early support for custom character types, watch out for future DLCs that expand your character choices!

Also, for developer mode users, we added a REFRESH button so the library view can be updated to show any recently added files, no need to leave MAX and relaunch. This is ideal if you are creating your own art and wish to see the results right away.

As the full list was a popular addition last month, we are pleased to share the latest fixes again this month, so here is the complete list since the last update on the 26th October 2023:

All current 'pure' weapon bugs reported are now fixed

Added Loot Drops for characters so up to 10 objects can be dropped

Fixed Level Duplication Issue that caused duplicate hidden objects to be auto-created

Added code to clean up any corruption from previous duplications

Added initial support for custom character parts by adding a new folder to the PARTS folder

NOTE: Above intended for new character styles to be created with suitable part choices

Importer Code Cleanup ensuring only WICKEDENGINE code remains

Code Cleanup Before CC Work

Improvements to the ragdoll system for characters

Added command to check if slot sounds are playing

USEKEY now works as well as logic connections for doors

Added REFRESH button for developer tools options when want to refresh libraries

Added debug view of ragdolls on characters

Improved custom weapons now include muzzle, smoke, and brass

Improved response for character combat, damage decals for melee

Debug visual for firepot of character weapons

Dropped weapons are now true objects with running weapon scripts

Capped light spot radius

Standalone now retains HUD when the stock HUD system is used

Fixed the issue of clip ammo being wiped out

No longer deletes collection files from the root when saving to writables

Health panel and values now hide when a player is invulnerable or briefly immune

Prevented crashes when previewing large library collections

Prevented crash when specifying a material index OUT OF RANGE

Fixed issue causing respawned objects to lose their health and path-finding ability

Now env probes are updated when any sun/cloud settings are changed in the level editor

Fixed offset for Muzzle flash for characters

Added Instant Env Probe Refresh for when lights change range

Added new RDIsWithinAndOverMesh for precision nav mesh checks

Added Show Bones Info to the model importer to help character importing

Env maps now update based on sky changes and light changes in the game

Fixed issues of old global env maps being used

Added extra logs to deep dive when a parent object is removed from the list and elements reassigned, related to disappearing objects bug report

Restored VWEAP textures for legacy custom weapons with the gun_color fallback

Prevented an unnecessary save reload when the collection list includes objects not in the level

Added extra info when a folder is missing during a save standalone event

Fixed crash caused by building editor imported into the project with collectibles

Improved speed of env probe calculations when lots of probes near each other

Now copies the AMDFIX.INI file to standalone to fix AMD Black Screen for exported games

Corrected GetEntityColBox command

Fixed positioning of the FPSC readout to avoid overlapping the minimize button

Fixed issue of muzzle flash working with new weapon system for projectiles

Weapon successfully dropped at feet of killed characters

Moving out of character creator no longer resets the sky settings

Can now view current objects when the object is locked

Any hot swapped objects when in the level editor will reset the custom materials

Fixed the issue of video playback not stretching to the last right and bottom pixel

Improvements made to Thumbnail Refresh so imported objects of the same name are handled

Prevented crash when attempting to create physics debug mesh from zero polygons

After import and preview are done, now takes the user directly to the imported object in the library

Improved environmental probe system so more details are captured to avoid holes in geometry

Fixed the issue of checkpoint not resuming the looping and playing sounds

Above also works with game menu pause and resume that uses the same system

Storyboard can now connect screens to secondary loading screens that connect to other levels, and can be added as buttons and used in test and in standalone

Small fix to weapon ammo and weapon clip ammo commands

Added additional notes when adding storyboard screen status bars

Fixed the issue of new weapons not fitting into the hands of characters properly

Weapons no longer lag behind by one frame during character animations

Added LookAtPlayerWithOffset to LUA commands

Fixed the issue of skybox changes not being saved in the level editor

Added support to modify pos and rot for weapons placed into the hands of the new arms

NOTE: Above ideal for placing static straight weapons directly into the hands

ClipCapacity of zero no longer wipes out ammo collection

Updated text description to warn that game projects cannot be renamed

Improved how levels are loaded, fading in to hide any n-core thread updating of terrain and trees

Now all 38 tree types have their own thicknesses for the cylinder physics collisions

Thanks to Preben for the tip - LUA logic speed improvements for larger levels

Added new weapon property for CLIP CAPACITY that caps how much clip ammo can be assigned per weapon

Added new LUA commands to set clip capacity in the game

Added new HUD screen field names to associate ammo and clip values to slider gadget (Ammo Remaining, Weapon Reload Quantity, Maximum Clipped Ammo)

Fixed memory leak and collision on/off LUA slowdown that failed to delete entries into the collision shapes list

Reverted Anim Checks to fix anim issue, no joy, need to revert to find cause

Looking to speed up the LUA finish process (using an older system of detecting LUA commands)

Fixed critical writable folder issue introduced when the AMDFIX file was added

Added error trapping when trying to copy workshop content into the community folder

Added safety code around detection and use of animation data (for some rogue imports)

Removed old redundant code

Can now clear an emissive field to remove texture from a material of an object

Added AMDFIX.INI to the latest build to indicate this feature. Renaming it to NOAMDFIX.INI will skip the AMD hot fix detection, but manually requires D3D11.DLL and DXGI.DLL to be removed to restore to a non-AMDhotfix mode (NOTE: VR will not work with the AMD HOT FIX active)

Fixed issue of decals missing when fired impacted etc caused by water ripple culling

Also, impacts now ignore the detection of bulletholes so the correct material is always registered

Added WinGam() and LoseGame() to LUA commands

Fixed crash due to corrupt collection item lists, and added code to prevent memory overruns for similar scenarios.

Improved the workshop tab to show file count and latest date of workshop item, and improved the updating system for moving workshop files from Steam to the local instance of MAX

Hands system now scans the Hands folder for new hands to add to the player start marker drop-down list

Now recovers from levels that specify hands that do not exist locally.

Fixed the issue of the new hand's system lagging behind weapon animations

Added remaining legacy weapons to the new hands system

NOTE: Requires update to MAX WICKED repo

Added Water Height control un UNITS to help with water control scripting

Added code to clean new arms on legacy weapons

Added AK47 test asset to try out arm support for legacy weapons (ENHANCED)

Added new AMMOPOOL commands so scripts can find pool ammo clip value

Tweak to collection system to detect older collection tables that hold weapons

Improved the weapon collection system to support custom weapons

Fixed issue with vertical move mode for objects no longer skips

New HANDS setting in PLAYER START MARKER to customize new weapon system hands

When crouching while walking off a high place, fixed the issue of rapid acceleration

Adding smart objects, now works with both drag/drop entity modes

Added new LUA commands to make characters immune to underwater

Improved system for detecting what is damaged by explosions

Various fixes related to USE and DROP in the inventory system

Also, remember our end-of-month live broadcast is a great place to get a look at some of these fixes, so if you want to join in on these extended hour-long Q&A sessions, we host them on the last Wednesday of every month at 7 PM BST on our YouTube channel - see you there :-)