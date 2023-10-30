Hotfix v1.1.19.3 for Treacherous Tides

Hello everyone!

We've just released a second hotfix for the Treacherous Tides update, now with a longer list of changes to address issues discovered since the update's release. Please be sure to update your game to the latest version, and see the full list of changes just below.

v1.1.19.3

Fixed shrapnel from flak cannon ammo always launching upwards.

Fixed wall damage shrapnel going through walls and being a little excessive overall.

Fixes to pressure distribution logic: fixes pressure sometimes being lethal in breached rooms that weren't full of water.

Fixed clients not regaining control of their braindead character after rejoining if the character's taken any amount of damage while braindead.

Fixes to inconsistent stack sizes (e.g. certain ammo types stacking up to 12 in character inventories, but only 8 holdable/wearable items like backpacks and toolbelts.

Fixed console errors when switching subs with circuit boxes on board.

Fixed items that are inside a container that doesn't get transferred getting duplicated during item transfer when switching subs.

Fixed bots not cleaning up circuit boxes from the floor.

Fixed stack size being displayed incorrectly in the tooltip when dragging a stack of items to an already-occupied slot.

Fixed nav terminal's docking button not working if the signal is routed from the terminal to the docking port through a circuit box.

Fixed double-clicking a component while a circuit box is equipped making the component vanish inside the circuit box.

Fixed chat messages sent when accusing someone as a traitor not triggering the spam filter.

Fixed connection names not being translated in circuit boxes (always showed up in English).

Fixed right-side crew panel overlapping with the mission panel in the PvP mode round summary.

Fixed depleted and fulgurium fuel rods stacking up to 32 (should be 8 like all other fuel rods).

Modding: