New weapons & maps!

4 new weapons have been added to the game!

Zap Bomb

Explodes with electricity! As long as the player is within the explosion radius it does the same damage, no matter the distance to explosion. If it explodes underwater, it only affects the players who are standing in the water, but explosion radius is much bigger!

Cluster Grenade

Explodes creating four more smaller explosives which detonate soon after. Doesn't do as much damage as a standard grenade, but covers more area.

Sonic Bomb

While it doesn't do a lot of damage, it pushes the players away with a great force!

Super Grenade

A weapon that's rare to spawn! Works like a standard grenade, except it explodes sooner and is MUCH more deadly!

5 new maps in a brand new Swamp biome are now in the game for all of you to enjoy! They're designed to have a lot of area covered with water. This, along with the Zap Bomb making its debut, creates a brand new experience, as things get even more chaotic!

Happy Halloween to everyone celebrating!