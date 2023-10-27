Hot-Fix 1.0.4 - Fixes and another Gameplay!

Share · View all patches · Build 12554752 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey Survivors!

Today, another dose of fixes for Pandemic Train!

First, though, we want to show you some more gameplay. This time, the video comes from Yippee Ki Yay Mr. Falcon, who played both of our early demos!

So let's watch the video and check out his impressions after the release! Grab a warm cup of tea, cover yourself with a blanket, and enjoy the show!

Changelog

Mevlit has a starting improvement of an additional slot for special items, as described in the Codex.

Bullets shot at you by the enemies won't try to miss the explosive barrels.

You should now see all the tutorial dialogues properly (there was a problem with the first dialogue not appearing to some of the players).

Missing VO for the 1st boss you meet on the 4th run is no longer missing 🙂

If you find a lot of items during exploration with autofight, they will no longer stick out of the box.

Buying alcohol from Olgierd will now unlock a proper description in the Codex and show the alcohol in players' inventory. It will also fix your HP if you assign it to one of your crew members.

Ela shall always have something to say, therefore, her "..." line was deleted from her dialogue.

Your enemies won't run in fear and shock anymore when they see your leaders swap places in the battlefield.

Until the next one!

Pandemic Train Team





