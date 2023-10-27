 Skip to content

CASE 2: Animatronics Survival update for 27 October 2023

Episode 4 is available now!

Help Jack escape and uncover the creepy secrets of the city!

Along with this - in the old episodes you will feel the atmosphere of Halloween,
and also some unusual events are waiting for you.
Enjoy the game!

