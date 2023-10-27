 Skip to content

Kombate Mexicano update for 27 October 2023

October 27th Update

Build 12554715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Jumping programming is changed so it feels smooth.
  • Armored moves Bug correction. Armor is lost if thrown
  • Music between matches is out, it caused long loading times.
  • Little tweak in horizontal charged moves.
  • Pausing during a shake of screen not longer causes the screen to keep shaking.
  • The tutorial is not longer mandatory in Story Mode but rather an option instead of Practice(New players should try it).
  • In Button Configuration the instruction that indicates which key to press blinks. It auto-updates itself if changed.
  • To play as Player 1 Enter or Space keys are allowed aside of F1.
  • To play as Player 2 Right Enter key is allowed aside of 7.
  • Holgazano loses the Ultra bar if hit while Tronco.
  • Yasabesquién as a boss has Ultra since the beginning.
  • Windowed and Full Screen are available by pressing the F key.

Please share any bug or anything else that need correction.

Changed files in this update

