October 27th Update

- Jumping programming is changed so it feels smooth.
- Armored moves Bug correction. Armor is lost if thrown
- Music between matches is out, it caused long loading times.
- Little tweak in horizontal charged moves.
- Pausing during a shake of screen not longer causes the screen to keep shaking.
- The tutorial is not longer mandatory in Story Mode but rather an option instead of Practice(New players should try it).
- In Button Configuration the instruction that indicates which key to press blinks. It auto-updates itself if changed.
- To play as Player 1 Enter or Space keys are allowed aside of F1.
- To play as Player 2 Right Enter key is allowed aside of 7.
- Holgazano loses the Ultra bar if hit while Tronco.
- Yasabesquién as a boss has Ultra since the beginning.
- Windowed and Full Screen are available by pressing the F key.
Please share any bug or anything else that need correction.
Changed files in this update