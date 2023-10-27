Client Patch for September 27th

- Introduce new heroes!
- Improvements for newcomers with better tutorials!
- War dog when exploring outside of fortress!
- When you log out your heroes won't disappear but return to military barracks!
- Lots of minor fixes with fonts and few windows.
Only Fortress update for 27 October 2023
