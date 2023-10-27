 Skip to content

Only Fortress update for 27 October 2023

Client Patch for September 27th

Share · View all patches · Build 12554684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introduce new heroes!
  • Improvements for newcomers with better tutorials!
  • War dog when exploring outside of fortress!
  • When you log out your heroes won't disappear but return to military barracks!
  • Lots of minor fixes with fonts and few windows.

