Territory – Alpha 5.125 Batteries and stuff

Added
- Car Battery Resource – found in loot and bought from traders. Required to craft a vehicle.
- Car battery and pickup truck added to traders for buy and sell
Driveable Vehicle
- Fixed internal steering wheel not turning
- Engine audio duplication
- Improved out of fuel effects
- Player Crosshair now hidden while in vehicle
Fixed
- Multiplayer clients no control input
- Issues with loot spawners not spawning the correct loot tables
- Pickup truck not properly replicated for multiplayer
Improved
