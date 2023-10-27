 Skip to content

Territory update for 27 October 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.125 Batteries and stuff

Share · View all patches · Build 12554661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Car Battery Resource – found in loot and bought from traders. Required to craft a vehicle.
  • Car battery and pickup truck added to traders for buy and sell

Driveable Vehicle

  • Fixed internal steering wheel not turning
  • Engine audio duplication
  • Improved out of fuel effects
  • Player Crosshair now hidden while in vehicle

Fixed

  • Multiplayer clients no control input
  • Issues with loot spawners not spawning the correct loot tables
  • Pickup truck not properly replicated for multiplayer

Improved

  • Tweaked all loot tables

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2062941 Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
