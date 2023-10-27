Early Access | Hotfix #1

Attention, survivors!

First of all we want to thank you for your feedback, it helps us a lot in our work! We are working hard to address most common issues and suggestions and are ready to present you the first hotfix, in which we tried to emphasize on improving the performance of the game.

Here is the list of changes:

reduced the number of collision checks;

fixed the work of the katana;

set the maximum for the reload bonus to 99%.

We've also reworked the "Display Stun, Burn and Weakness Effects" setting - it's now called "Display Minor Visual Effects" and now additionally disables effects when taking damage and killing zombies, slightly reduces the maximum number of enemies on the screen and significantly reduces the number of experience spheres.

Disabling the "Minor Visual Effects Display" and "Damage Display" settings should help players experiencing performance drops.

We're still working on some of the other issues you've reported, but that's the first bit we'd like to share with y'all.

Thank you for your support! Don't forget to share your experiences on our Discord server!

Over and out!