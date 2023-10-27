 Skip to content

AirportSim update for 27 October 2023

AirportSim - New content is here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Ground Handlers! We have an exciting update for you today. We're introducing brand new content for the game!

We recognize the importance of diversity at the airport in enhancing the gaming experience. Many of you are avid aviation enthusiasts, and for you, airplanes are central to this passion. So, we thought, why not offer more? Today, we're bringing in five additional aircraft paint schemes that reflect national colors, landing at our airports.

And, we're rolling out 8 new scenarios, with two designed for each airport.
For a detailed overview of the new aircraft liveries and scenarios, be sure to check out the latest Patch Notes

To keep you in the loop, here's the schedule for the upcoming week:

Tuesday (10/31/2023): Patch Notes release
Wednesday (11/1/2023): 8 PM CEST Live Stream on Twitch
Thursday (11/2/2023): Release of additional Patch Notes
Friday (11/10/2023): 8 PM CEST Live Stream on Twitch

Got questions? Join our Discord Channel for answers.

While we're on the topic of updates, we'd love to hear from you! Let us know which aircraft you're keen to see in the AirportSim Game in the future.

