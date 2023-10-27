AirportSim - New content is here!

Hello Ground Handlers! We have an exciting update for you today. We're introducing brand new content for the game!

We recognize the importance of diversity at the airport in enhancing the gaming experience. Many of you are avid aviation enthusiasts, and for you, airplanes are central to this passion. So, we thought, why not offer more? Today, we're bringing in five additional aircraft paint schemes that reflect national colors, landing at our airports.

And, we're rolling out 8 new scenarios, with two designed for each airport.

For a detailed overview of the new aircraft liveries and scenarios, be sure to check out the latest Patch Notes

To keep you in the loop, here's the schedule for the upcoming week:

Tuesday (10/31/2023): Patch Notes release

Wednesday (11/1/2023): 8 PM CEST Live Stream on Twitch

Thursday (11/2/2023): Release of additional Patch Notes

Friday (11/10/2023): 8 PM CEST Live Stream on Twitch

