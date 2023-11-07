Update 1.13 has Released

Hello Onward Community,

Update 1.13 is here and we are thrilled to give you all the details of the work that is in this update. New maps, new bots, new equipment, & much more. Many of these features were able to be completed because of the work put into the previous updates with upgrading our game engine and backend refactors.

Some of the changes we made, such as the AI refactor and environment parity, this current release is not its final form. We will continue to build upon the AI behaviors and overall Co-Op experience. Additionally, for the environments, we were not able to apply upgrades to every map in this update. The maps will continue to be worked on and updated to improve the visuals and performance for both Quest and PCVR.

This update is very feature focused. However, we also did take some time and address some major bugs that players have reported. Let’s start going over those major features and updates that are now available. For the list of details on everything in the update, check the Change Log located below.

New Map(s)

FOB

FOB Bassett is now available for Free Roam and Social Modes (One In The Chamber, Gun Game, & Spec Ops). This environment is a medium size map designed to be an iconic overseas military station. It includes several locations within it such as a Gym, Rec Room, Infirmary, and a Training Facility.

Social Game Modes will have an opportunity to play on a large scale map with lots of twists and turns and spots to take cover. This will make Social Games more difficult and require more advanced tactics to find your opponents.

This map is also an ideal location for Free Roamers to meet up with their squads and go over tactics, practice maneuvers, or just hang out and play a game of basketball. Two Basketball courts with working scoreboards and weekly leaderboards have been included on the map. One is a single hoop and the other is a full court. Both locations will keep score for 2 point and 3 point shots.







Cargo (Night)

Cargo has been a signature favorite CQC map for many years. With the new method we developed for updating and creating maps, the team decided it was a great time to introduce a night variant. Cargo Day and Cargo Night are the first maps to get an extensive graphics update for Quest and PC players. Updated textures throughout, New roof with directional lighting, and updated collision. Just to name a few.

With the graphical updates, Cargo Night is now one of the darker night maps we have. It offers a more realistic feel for being in a warehouse surrounded by high stacked objects and limited lighting sources. Night vision will be a requirement.







New players will benefit from the updated tutorial. We made several changes to how training is done. We have included improved text and visual representations to help new players understand more complex functions.

The new tutorial teaches you how to maneuver and use interactions based on your settings. Different settings such as Snap Turning, Weapon Grip, and Others will automatically be reflected in the tutorial run through so you can test how the different settings affect/improve your gameplay.

In addition to the improvements made in Training mode, we have added objective details and instructions (previously only visible in Fire Fight) to the whiteboard in all game modes.







AI Refactor & Co-Op Adjustments

AI Overhaul

The AI for Co-Op and Training has been completely reworked from the ground up.

AI can now take the "direct path" or the "safe path", which allows them to flank you much more often and intelligently. Some other highlights for the new behavior include the following:

Improved patrolling behavior throughout maps

Adjustments made to AI behavior for difficulty scaling

AI will react to activity based on proximity instead of hearing gunshot sounds made anywhere on the map

AI no longer attacks you all at once. It is now based on a new visual and audio cue system, meaning it is possible to play more stealthily.

AI bodies are now persistent, and do not disappear.

AI will now drop their inventory and you have the ability to pick up items from it. Consequently, ammo boxes are no longer available in Hunt or Evac.

The decision making process has been improved whether throwing grenades, deciding when to flank vs bound forward, or dynamically finding cover for the current situation

AI now has the same health as the player and deals the same damage as a player. This used to vary based on difficulty but now difficulty is handled by a combination of good vs bad decision making chances and reaction times.

The max bots have been reduced from 128 (6-10 at a time) with the old wave spawning, to 32 (all spawning at once). This means bots will no longer spawn behind you in the middle of the match.

After a few minutes in Hunt, your tablet will periodically scan a few (not all) Volk AI and show them on the map to keep the match going if you can't find that last bot.

Passive difficulty has been added (Bots will not react or engage with players)

New PVE Equipment

Some additional equipment is now available in PVE modes. The ballistic shield and the defibrillators are able to be included in your loadouts. Please note - in previous developer communications it was said the defibrillators will cost 12 pts. However, after multiple tests and design reviews, the cost has been adjusted. The cost is now 14 pts.







Quality of Life Improvements

Night Mode Improvements

Over time, we have been gathering feedback and reviewing what can be done to improve the experience on night maps. A lot of the feedback we received was related to difficulty seeing teammates and being able to clearly maneuver across the environments. We have included several new and updated accessories to help address this.

NEW NVG Filters Amber Phosphor, White Phosphor, Green Phosphor, and Digital (Multi-Color) - View

Amber Phosphor, White Phosphor, Green Phosphor, and Digital (Multi-Color) - View NEW Ground Panoramic NVG - No vignette when viewing, greatly increasing your field of vision

- No vignette when viewing, greatly increasing your field of vision NEW IR Strobes - Lights that can be seen on the helmet indicating they are a teammate

- Lights that can be seen on the helmet indicating they are a teammate NEW IR Attachments - Infrared lasers and infrared flashlights for primary and secondary weapons

- Infrared lasers and infrared flashlights for primary and secondary weapons NEW Chem Lights - Added to help with signaling and marking locations

- Added to help with signaling and marking locations UPDATED Flare Gun - Now with Parachute Flares. This means when it is shot into the air it will now parachute in place for an extended amount of time, and illuminates the surrounding area

- Now with Parachute Flares. This means when it is shot into the air it will now parachute in place for an extended amount of time, and illuminates the surrounding area UPDATED Current laser sights - Distinguishing colors red or green (by faction), additionally they have high and low powered modes







PCVR and Quest maps have been consolidated to use the same map version. Bringing much needed parity and consistency to the environments. It is an important feature to offer a more fair competitive gameplay experience. This also ensures that any future adjustments and bug fixing will be equally applied to all platforms. All the maps have received small updates and improvements to them. Cargo, Suburbia, & Downfall are the first 3 three maps to undergo a more extensive update process.

Quest 2 players will now have improved textures, added assets to better fill in the scenes, and a lot more noticeable details.

Quest 3 players will have increased LOD bias. so you will see less LOD popping. They also have increased resolution, and increased scope resolution.

PCVR Players may notice a few details have been removed like blades of grass, small plants, and some decals. PCVR still retains visual benefits like higher resolution textures, mesh quality, and LOD bias.

REMINDER: All platforms have now been set to using the same maps, however, not all maps have received their full upgrades. We are continuing to work on the maps and will be updating them over time.

Based on feedback received and additional playtesting after Fire Fight was released, we have made impactful changes to improve the game mode and overall experience when playing.

Increased points awarded for a hard drive capture to 2 from 1

Increased the Victory limit from 3 to 4

Increased the max round count from 6 to 8

Reduced the time the helicopter takes to arrive from 4 minutes to 3:30

Adjusted and added more spawn locations to be more randomized

Major Bug Fixes

Virtual Gun Stock

Fixed virtual gun stock drifting between eyes as the player turns in real life on PC

Fixed weapons snapping to a slight downward angle when aiming with Virtual Gun Stock on PC

Change Log:

System

Improved visual quality of the game on Quest 3

Quest 3 - Adjusted LOD bias to reduce LOD-popping and make renders higher quality from longer distances

Quest 3 - Scopes and drone cameras render at 4x the resolution compared to Quest 2

Quest 3 - Super-sampling at a 10% higher than native resolution was enabled to improve graphics quality

Fixed an issue where, rarely, a player could get stuck in a loop of opening panel links

UI/UX

Added an icon to show if a player is in the tent

Fixed the green “Friend” icon not appearing on Fire Fight lobbies in the server browser

Fixed some typos in the tent

Added photographs and text explaining every game mode on the whiteboard

The “quick join” buttons now have separate weekly rotations for Core modes, Competitive modes, and Cooperative modes, just like Social modes did before

Hunt and Evac are now separate game modes and can be selected directly from the main menu

Gameplay

Improved the tutorial and new player experience

The tutorial now takes place in FOB Bassett

Overhauled the way information is presented to the player

Added a small tutorial to the tent the first time you use it

Co-Op

Made significant improvements and rebuilt AI behavior

Bots now spawn all at once in Hunt, improving the maximum concurrently active bot count from 10 to 32 in the process, and reducing the number of total maximum bots from 128 to 32.

Improved bot patrolling behavior and tactical behaviors, including flanking and taking cover

Improved the variety of weapon loadouts carried by bots

Bots now drop their weapons upon dying, allowing players to pick them up

Bots will occasionally drop syringes

Added a “passive” difficulty level to Hunt in which Bots do not react to players, and tweaked all other difficulty levels

Bots health and damage is now the same as a players

Ammo boxes have been removed from Hunt and Evac

In Hunt, your tablet will scan a few enemies at a time enemies after a small initial delay, a beep will indicate when a scan has completed. Three enemies will be identified by showing an icon of the enemies location.

The ballistic shield is available in Operations

The defibrillator is now available in Operations

Fixed bots losing track of players when assuming a kneeling position

Fixed instances of bots clipping through thin walls and assets, and shooting players through these walls and assets

Core Modes

Fire Fight

Increased points for a hard drive capture points from 1 to 2

Increased round victory limit from 3 to 4

Increased the maximum round count from 6 to 8

Reduced the time it takes for the helicopter to arrive from 4 minutes to 3.5 minutes

Made spawn locations more dynamic and unpredictable

Maps

Significantly improved parity between PC and Quest maps by consolidating maps to one version

FOB Bassett (Day & Night) have been added for Free Roam, Gun Game, Spec Ops and One in the Chamber

FOB Bassett Basketball Courts with weekly global scoreboards have been added

FOB Bassett Basketball Courts include ability to score 2 or 3 points

Cargo (Night) has been added

Cargo (Day) has new art assets to improve the visual quality of the map

Fixed performance issues on Abandoned Night, Suburbia D/N, and Quarantine D/N for PCVR

Fixed culling issues on Downfall D/N on PCVR

Workshop & Custom Maps

Updated SDK for Custom Map makers to have the ability to add new bots to custom maps

Custom Maps that originally supported Co-Op that do not have the updated SDK will no longer appear as an option in Co-Op

Weapons and Utilities

Added two variations of night vision goggles. PVS-7 behaves like old night vision, with a tight vignette around your vision and GPNVG-18 goggles have a much greater field of view

PVS-7 is now free and auto-equipped on night maps.

GPNVG-18 goggles have been added but cost 3 loadout points.

Added Three phosphor filters for NVGs (green, white, and amber). These are 0 points, but need to be set in your loadout options

Added a multicolor digital filter for NVGs that costs 3 points

Added infrared strobes to identify friend or foe when using night vision equipment

Added infrared laser and flashlight options for use with night vision equipment

Added chem lights as a one-point equipment item (colored by faction: green for MARSOC, orange for Volk)

The flare gun has been updated to light up the surrounding environment using “pseudo lighting”. The giant pink tint area from it has been removed.

Added parachute flares and made it so that they can set players on fire on a hit

All laser sights now have a low power mode that does not show a beam, and a high power mode that does show the beam

Laser sights are now colored by weapon faction: red for MARSOC, green for Volk

Fixed an issue where the drone battery would not drain in Fire Fight

Fixed a bug where RPG rockets would sometimes not explode on impact

Fixed virtual gun stock drifting between eyes as the player turns in real life on PC

Fixed weapons snapping to a slight downward angle when aiming with Virtual Gun Stock on PC

Known Issues: