 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paraido update for 27 October 2023

Update for 27th of October

Share · View all patches · Build 12554437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Maze Levels: Pieces can now be placed even if they block the path
  • Fixed path counter animation visual
  • Fixed the same hint showing up multiple times
  • Removed some pieces from Level 6
Controller Improvements
  • Pieces no longer instantly snap to the center when selected
  • X/Y now toggles between placed and unused pieces, NumPad loops through the selected state
  • and more minor improvements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2564951 Depot 2564951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2564952 Depot 2564952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2564953 Depot 2564953
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link