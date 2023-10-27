Update for 27th of October

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Patch Notes
- Maze Levels: Pieces can now be placed even if they block the path
- Fixed path counter animation visual
- Fixed the same hint showing up multiple times
- Removed some pieces from Level 6
Controller Improvements
- Pieces no longer instantly snap to the center when selected
- X/Y now toggles between placed and unused pieces, NumPad loops through the selected state
- and more minor improvements
