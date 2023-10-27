Stone Age: Digital Edition update 1.1.0 is here!

ROCKTOBER is almost over but we have a new update for you! :) Check out what changed:

[Feature] The introduction of two new Tutorial Chapters: Cards and Buildings!

That's right! Now you can learn about these two exciting elements of the game using an in-game tutorial! :)

[Fix] The highlighting behavior of Lobby tabs has been corrected.

[Fix] The warning view in the hint panel has been altered.

[Fix] The issue with league permissions in the Room setup window has been resolved.

[Fix] The background image in popups has been fixed.

[Fix] The incorrect location background has been rectified.

[Fix] The issue where workers occasionally remained on the board without returning to the players' panel has been addressed.

[Fix] The live scoring window has been adjusted to show negative points for feeding only when there is a minus score, and the size of culture icons has been increased.

[Fix] Changes have been implemented in the lobby rooms, and the background alpha in menu windows has been fixed.

[Fix] Extra hints have been added in the cards panel and during the placement of the first worker.

[Fix] The overlay on the card has been replaced with card details using a distinct popup.

[Fix] Improvements have been made to the appearance and usability of the cards panel, ensuring it occupies the full screen on every resolution, along with fixes for scaling and the placement of cards panel elements.

[Fix] The visual bug where the players' panel displayed excess food during the feeding phase has been fixed.

[Fix] The help message during the opponent's turn has been fixed.

[Fix] An error in calculating points for the building has been fixed.

[Fix] The ability to see tooltips for invisible buildings in the tutorial has been removed.

[Fix] Additional text has been included in tooltips for locations.

[ControllerFix] Pad control has been improved.

Tell us about your last Stone Age game - how did it go?

Tell us in the comments! :D

Expect more updates soon! :) Let us know what you think of the game through the comment section or the feedback feature! (an envelope icon)