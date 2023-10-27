<Myths of Rules>

Hello, friends! It's been a while, hasn't it?

I see you're talking about "Myths of Rules".

Are you still playing the game,

creating your own strange tales,

and eagerly awaiting new levels?

The FREE new level, "God Bless Hospital", has been released.

Established in 1997, God Bless Hospital boasts top-notch medical resources and promises to cure even the most complicated illnesses. Their dedication to humanity's longevity is truly inspiring.

The Hippocratic Oath is our highest guidance. We offer humanity the black blood flowing in the sewers. A woman in a red dress contorts her body, dancing for the gods. We bow our heads in prayer amidst the croaking of frogs, witnessing the golden light of prophecy, seeing the future of humanity!

Are you interested in HEALING,

Fulfilling DREAMS,

and FINDING HAPPINESS,

"God Bless Hospital" seems to be the best choice.

Welcome to call 012-66600000.