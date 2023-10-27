 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grapple Tournament update for 27 October 2023

Update 39: Daily Offers, gameplay tweaks and UI improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12554305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Champions!

Update 39 arriving!

New:

  • Daily Offers have discounts now!
  • Reworked the main game start screen to include Training, Multiplayer and Play against AI in one place
  • Battle Pass permanently displayed in the HUB
  • Added shortcut button from options/game to loadout hand customizations

Changes/Improvements:

  • Made the purchase flow smoother for all items
  • Changed all weapons to Chief's pistol in Lobby
  • Nerfed Neo SMG single handed and dual wield damage
  • Improved Laser Beamer with better targeting, and not healing in mutant
  • Improved the shop UI to be more pleasant for the eye
  • Showing all items (including owned ones) in the full Shop
  • Improved checkout times

Fixes:

  • Fixed the size of some grappling hooks
  • Fixed not displaying already owned items for purchase confirm
  • Fixed some loading orders in some purchase flows

Have comments?
Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.

We wish you a spooky great time in Grapple Tournament!
The dev team

Join Grapple Tournament on

Changed files in this update

Grapple Tournament Content Depot 1384321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link