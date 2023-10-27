Update 39: Daily Offers, gameplay tweaks and UI improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12554305 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Champions!

Update 39 arriving!

New:

Daily Offers have discounts now!

Reworked the main game start screen to include Training, Multiplayer and Play against AI in one place

Battle Pass permanently displayed in the HUB

Added shortcut button from options/game to loadout hand customizations

Changes/Improvements:

Made the purchase flow smoother for all items

Changed all weapons to Chief's pistol in Lobby

Nerfed Neo SMG single handed and dual wield damage

Improved Laser Beamer with better targeting, and not healing in mutant

Improved the shop UI to be more pleasant for the eye

Showing all items (including owned ones) in the full Shop

Improved checkout times

Fixes:

Fixed the size of some grappling hooks

Fixed not displaying already owned items for purchase confirm

Fixed some loading orders in some purchase flows

Have comments?

Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.

We wish you a spooky great time in Grapple Tournament!

The dev team

