Update 39: Daily Offers, gameplay tweaks and UI improvements

Greetings, Champions!
Update 39 arriving!
New:
- Daily Offers have discounts now!
- Reworked the main game start screen to include Training, Multiplayer and Play against AI in one place
- Battle Pass permanently displayed in the HUB
- Added shortcut button from options/game to loadout hand customizations
Changes/Improvements:
- Made the purchase flow smoother for all items
- Changed all weapons to Chief's pistol in Lobby
- Nerfed Neo SMG single handed and dual wield damage
- Improved Laser Beamer with better targeting, and not healing in mutant
- Improved the shop UI to be more pleasant for the eye
- Showing all items (including owned ones) in the full Shop
- Improved checkout times
Fixes:
- Fixed the size of some grappling hooks
- Fixed not displaying already owned items for purchase confirm
- Fixed some loading orders in some purchase flows
Have comments?
Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.
We wish you a spooky great time in Grapple Tournament!
The dev team
Join Grapple Tournament on
Changed files in this update