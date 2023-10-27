 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vapor Up! With Man with Apple update for 27 October 2023

Happy Halloween!

Share · View all patches · Build 12554285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Have you ever wondered what Halloween is all about? Why "Hello"? Why pumpkins? I didn't have any pumpkins, so buy the game, and I'll purchase an asset with pumpkins.

Anyway, you can think about all of this while you're playing the new level!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2526061 Depot 2526061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link