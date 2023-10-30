Dust Fleet v2.1 Patch Notes

Greetings, commanders. This is a bugfix release to correct some small space bugs that crept into the recent Command Update.
FIXED
- Station ability targets (eg bomber strike, nuclear strike) not being correctly set. Some commanders may have noticed that these abilities were firing on targets other than the ones being selected, or occasionally launching before a target had even been selected.
- Wormhole opening/closing constantly while bomber strike fighters were attempting to return home.
- Incorrect cooldown value for nuclear strike.
Changed files in this update