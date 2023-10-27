Hotfix - 27.10.2023 Minor bugs + DLSS fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12554248 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 15:26:02 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

We're back with a quick hotfix for you today with a few minor bugs and a DLSS fix.

Camera shake is now based on distance and is more intense when closer

Game persistence has been migrated to a .sav file in order to separate Steam Cloud from game settings

Reduced the size of slender's hands slightly

Fixed an issue where Slender's head and hands wouldn't distort with his body

Fixed an issue where Slender's costume wouldn't persist properly

Fixed an issue which rendered DLSS settings non-functional

Fixed an issue where some tree trunks would have a visible seam

Fixed an issue where some players could die in level 10 when they weren't supposed to

Fixed an issue where "camera motion effects" was not disabling sanity-based camera shake

As a reminder we have now opened our Blue Isle Studios Official Discord, if you're interested in joining or creating future Slender Mods, please click the link below: