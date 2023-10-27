 Skip to content

Slender: The Arrival update for 27 October 2023

Hotfix - 27.10.2023 Minor bugs + DLSS fix

Build 12554248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We're back with a quick hotfix for you today with a few minor bugs and a DLSS fix.

  • Camera shake is now based on distance and is more intense when closer
  • Game persistence has been migrated to a .sav file in order to separate Steam Cloud from game settings
  • Reduced the size of slender's hands slightly
  • Fixed an issue where Slender's head and hands wouldn't distort with his body
  • Fixed an issue where Slender's costume wouldn't persist properly
  • Fixed an issue which rendered DLSS settings non-functional
  • Fixed an issue where some tree trunks would have a visible seam
  • Fixed an issue where some players could die in level 10 when they weren't supposed to
  • Fixed an issue where "camera motion effects" was not disabling sanity-based camera shake

As a reminder we have now opened our Blue Isle Studios Official Discord, if you're interested in joining or creating future Slender Mods, please click the link below:

