Hotfix - 27.10.2023 Minor bugs + DLSS fix

Hello everyone,
We're back with a quick hotfix for you today with a few minor bugs and a DLSS fix.
- Camera shake is now based on distance and is more intense when closer
- Game persistence has been migrated to a .sav file in order to separate Steam Cloud from game settings
- Reduced the size of slender's hands slightly
- Fixed an issue where Slender's head and hands wouldn't distort with his body
- Fixed an issue where Slender's costume wouldn't persist properly
- Fixed an issue which rendered DLSS settings non-functional
- Fixed an issue where some tree trunks would have a visible seam
- Fixed an issue where some players could die in level 10 when they weren't supposed to
- Fixed an issue where "camera motion effects" was not disabling sanity-based camera shake
As a reminder we have now opened our Blue Isle Studios Official Discord, if you're interested in joining or creating future Slender Mods, please click the link below:
Changed files in this update