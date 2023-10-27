V1.4.8 Update + Extraktion 1943

Hello all!

V1.4.8 has just been released! We've been gathering continuous feedback in this time since V1.0, and we've been using it to improve the game. This update fixes some pesky bugs and adds more balancing to the items and guns. As always if something doesn't feel right let us know and we will make adjustments :)

ALSO

We've been super busy working on our other games. Specifically a spiritual successor to RSR called Extraktion 1943.

Extraktion 1943 is a roguelite extraction shooter set in Nazi Germany. Survive as a stranded Allied soldier behind enemy lines. Take on the Nazis solo or online with friends, sabotage enemy production, assassinate high-ranking officers, and build your hideout and resistance network. DEATH TO HITLER!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2631080/Extraktion_1943/

Thanks again for continuing to play RSR!

-Carl