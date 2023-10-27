 Skip to content

Escape From Mandrillia update for 27 October 2023

HOTFIX

Build 12554209

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor fixes and adjustments

  • Improved Mandrillian Bot behavior when searching for a fast-moving robot that is both far away and has the "always show on minimap" setting (for example in Super Soldier)
  • Mandrillian Bots now vocalize pain
  • Fixed bug where Mandrillian Bot colliders wouldn't disable when the body despawn FX started
  • Mandrillian Bots death indicator on the minimap now always looks like an "X"
  • Removed some leftover debug stuff
  • Plasma Rifle no longer an unlockable (it's available from the start)
  • Plasma Rifle added to "Starting Longarm" setting
  • Re-added "Random" setting for "Starting Longarm" setting
  • Excluded Plasma Rifle, Crossbow, and Chainsaw from the starting longarm random pool

Changed files in this update

Open link