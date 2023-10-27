Minor fixes and adjustments
- Improved Mandrillian Bot behavior when searching for a fast-moving robot that is both far away and has the "always show on minimap" setting (for example in Super Soldier)
- Mandrillian Bots now vocalize pain
- Fixed bug where Mandrillian Bot colliders wouldn't disable when the body despawn FX started
- Mandrillian Bots death indicator on the minimap now always looks like an "X"
- Removed some leftover debug stuff
- Plasma Rifle no longer an unlockable (it's available from the start)
- Plasma Rifle added to "Starting Longarm" setting
- Re-added "Random" setting for "Starting Longarm" setting
- Excluded Plasma Rifle, Crossbow, and Chainsaw from the starting longarm random pool
Changed files in this update