Kingdom Shell update for 27 October 2023

Small update: Version 1.009

Version 1.009

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone.

Finally I corrected a butterfly jumps mechanic. Hope now it feels much better and clear

My next task is to add additional languages, as well as solve the problem with the FPS drop for some users.

