Live Now. October Update - Week #4
Retroa Retroa Builda :
- Updated the Modern controls.
- Sorted the game controls not setting to the right controls.
- Added dust to double jump.
- Updated the Modern player sprite.
Images that demonstrate the updates added last update.
Slime? Climb?
- Sorted a problem with bombs blowing up the hazards, and crashing the game.
- Added bird hazards. In they're most basic state, a lot of synergies to implement yet.
Thank you for your time, see you next week.
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!
