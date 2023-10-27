 Skip to content

3 Hit Blunders Bundle update for 27 October 2023

October Update - Week #4

October Update - Week #4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Live Now. October Update - Week #4

Retroa Retroa Builda :

  • Updated the Modern controls.
  • Sorted the game controls not setting to the right controls.
  • Added dust to double jump.
  • Updated the Modern player sprite.

Images that demonstrate the updates added last update.


Slime? Climb?

  • Sorted a problem with bombs blowing up the hazards, and crashing the game.
  • Added bird hazards. In they're most basic state, a lot of synergies to implement yet.



Thank you for your time, see you next week.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!

Changed files in this update

