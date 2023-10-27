New Build!

Click here to watch our new weekly update video!

Cutscene News

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We’ve been working hard to fix the issues with the subtitles. Additionally we’ve almost finished Harbinger introduction, and we're halfway through completing the outro. Another scene we’re working on is the revamped version of the Interview scene, which you can expect soon.

New Effect and Music

We’ve also made a new pick up effect for the upgrade orbs found across the game. You can also expect to hear the new music we’ve been working on in the Cursed Lands.

Fixes and Improvements

Some notable bug fixes include that now the follower resurrection prompt displays the correct message and input. Also, VR the menus no longer move with the player's head. They now draw over terrain and are interactible through terrain.

What is your preferred way to play games - keyboard and mouse, or controller?

Gaming offers a variety of methods to immerse yourself in virtual worlds, and the control style you choose has a significant impact on shaping your experience. For some, the classic precision of a keyboard and mouse combo is the go-to choice, offering accuracy and versatility. On the other hand, some players find comfort, familiarity, and a user-friendly appeal in a controller. So, what do you prefer when it comes to controlling your games - the classic keyboard and mouse combo or the user-friendly controller?