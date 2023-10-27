Open Beta - Performance Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12554001 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

We've just released a small Open Beta which brings some performance improvements to the game. As always. please be sure to back up your saves before swapping to the beta!

Patch Notes

Performance improvements due to reworking all Coral and some Misc food source level-of-detail meshes.

Performance improvements due to reworking the minimap to be more efficient when there are large numbers of plants in an environment.

Fix: Changing the diet on the evolutionary parameters menu prior to spawning a stored or online creature does not actually change the diet.

Fix: Editor-made creatures could display an incorrect diet in the evolutionary parameters panel if their food type was changed in the editor.

Fix: Some text overlaps in graphics menu in English and German.