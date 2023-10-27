Version 0.8 Update

Main storyline and side quests extended to 3-3 (requiring 69 turns).

Introduced the new Heavenly Rules system and Ruler's Statue.

Adjusted the rotation of the wheel of reincarnation; day and night transitions no longer affect gameplay progress.

Revised the mechanism for triggering the Night Parade of One Hundred Demons.

Introduced new dungeons: Tianxia Sect, Beast Valley, Village of the Undead, and the Lower Levels of the Demon Realm.

Adjusted disciple talents and added new talents.

Updated the pricing display at the Treasure Pavilion.

Fixed the "fatal crash" bug.

Altered the color scheme for recommended levels.

Adjusted translations.

Added mouse cursor toggling functionality.

Tweaked the Thunder and Lightning mini-game.

Adjusted monster stats, attacks, and spells.

Resolved issues with negative armor values.