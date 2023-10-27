 Skip to content

Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero Playtest update for 27 October 2023

Leif’s Adventure Closed Beta Update 0.3-15

Share · View all patches · Build 12553902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I want to express my sincere thanks for your contributions during the Closed Beta phase. Your feedback has been crucial in identifying and addressing several issues, leading to the release of Version Closed Beta 0.3-15.

  • Added transport-indicator to warp stones

  • Fixed skill upgrade description. (Sandfalls)

  • Fixed background image bug.(Sandfalls)

  • Fixed Journal headline sorting order (Catnapped)

  • Fixed chunk problematic at level transition.(Sandfalls)

  • Added animation to Portal SF-RR and fixed warping issues.

  • Fixed missing portal indication on the map. (Sandfalls)

  • Added several camera focus points during conversations

  • Fixed malfunction on trigger over the last warp stone (SandFalls)

  • Fixed bug where ghost triggered the dog sequence. (Sandfalls)

  • Fixe malfunction spawn point at Sandfalls-Portal

  • Fixed Hammerupgrade statue 02 (Tower of Challenge)

  • Fixed hint conversation (Tower of Challenge)

  • Added Ghost vases to Ariibora and the first half of BC

Changed files in this update

