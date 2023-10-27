UPDATE #12 - REANIMATION POTIONS

This small update includes a new type of potion: Reanimation Potion. This potion allows you to use again a Minimonsters that fought in the previous battle.
I also include some small improvements
Changelog v.151
- A new type of potion has been added: Reanimation Potion.
- The final text of the minimonsters' farewell screen has been changed and its graphics have been changed a little bit.
- Minimonsters capture screen has been slightly changed.
- Now the game includes the basic Windows fonts used in the game in case the player does not have them.
- Thank you for reading -
Changed files in this update