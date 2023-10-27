 Skip to content

World of MiniMonsters update for 27 October 2023

UPDATE #12 - REANIMATION POTIONS

This small update includes a new type of potion: Reanimation Potion. This potion allows you to use again a Minimonsters that fought in the previous battle.

I also include some small improvements

Changelog v.151
  • A new type of potion has been added: Reanimation Potion.
  • The final text of the minimonsters' farewell screen has been changed and its graphics have been changed a little bit.
  • Minimonsters capture screen has been slightly changed.
  • Now the game includes the basic Windows fonts used in the game in case the player does not have them.

