HOTFIX 2 - 27.10.2023

Patch size: 2.5GB

BUGFIXES

Fixed issue with “auto attack enemies in range” setting not being respected by characters with ranged weapons

Fixed a potential issue with auto saves not being loadable if made with a non-active combat barrier

Fixed wrong map icon for quest objectives

Removed input settings for ability 6, 7, 8 since these are were not doing anything

Removed game version info in lower right corner

Kills by player summons and kills by destroying explosive environments are correctly counted for kills achievements.

Fixed issue with black screen after interaction with woman phoenicia agent quest

Added quest mark after interaction with Hallas to Travel to Ancient temple to show where player should go (to ship)

FEATURES

Autosave is created on every interaction with the Healing Fountain with a 10 second cooldown.

Added special indicator to health bar and character slots which better shows which unit is selected

Enemies will now be auto looted if they only have gold or ingots. As bodies without loot disappear after a while, it reduces battle body clutter and improves performance in heavy battles.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Hackable Turrets are much stronger now and more frequent. We also added the Ancient Turret variant.

Added more tactical enviro (like barrels) and placed them more tactically, so they are easier to use efficiently.

Tweaks to some more difficult encounters with reinforcements, so they are less chaotic.

Reflect damage no longer bypasses magic armor - it will now deal damage to magic armor first and then to health

Balance changes to the companion quests - certain fights were unintentionally too difficult

Changed stats of Benedict’s companion quest miniboss - to be in line with other minibosses

CLASSES

Player Summons (Turret, Golem, etc..) are boosted, as they were quite weak early.

Engineer: Increased damage on Discharge Blast and increased Stun duration

Engineer: Increased damage on Charge Ground

Bounty Hunter's agility passive icon updated

Fixed Sharpshooter's headshot damage calculations based on consumed mana

Fixed Inquisitor's unstable orb rectangle width to match actual aoe radius

Fixed Gunslinger's tnt barrel synergy always triggering even without required statuses applied on target unit

Fixed reversed Blademaster's honor duel effects on duel end.

ENEMIES

Broodmother (Scorpion Elite) - increased cooldown for 2 summoning skills: Egg and Children

Broodmother - Increase damage for Claw skill but increased casting time 1.5s → 2.5s

Broodmother - Reduced Health and Armor (as it was too high for fast attack weapons)

Fixed Imperial Engineer's invulnerability to all statuses

Enemy Engineer's gun turret summon lifetime decreased from 120 to 30

Enemy Engineer's cover cooldown increased from 25 to 40

DIFFICULTY LEVELS

Hard: Bonus Tenacity reduced from 20% to 10%

Insane: Bonus Tenacity reduced from 30% to 20%

Insane: Bonus Health - slightly reduced early but scaling more aggressively later. It was unfair early on for certain classes. Changes equal to a previous difficulty setting at level 7 and then slightly increases to level 20.

Insane: Enemy Cooldown Reduction: reduced from 30% to 20%, to reduce visual chaos.

CONTROLS

Improved control scheme generally and how characters react to commands. It should eliminate most remaining problems regarding seemingly unresponsive characters (when in fact it was accidentally deselected). We will keep working on general responsiveness until we get it 100% right.

Updated default keybinds - WASD is now for camera movement and QERTF for skills. To apply these settings you need to use the Reset To Defaults option in input settings.

option in input settings. Fixed selecting units by pressing DPAD arrows on gamepad

Known Issue: you can still double-bind keys, since we did it as a feature (different action depending on context). But since it causes problems, we will remove it in the next patch and show clearly if rebinding given key causes another slot to be emptied.

CO-OP

Fixed a critical inventory error that would, on rare occasions, desync the inventory state between players and would cause duplicated items preventing game saving. Added failsafes and validation of guest player’s action on host side to reconcile if a failure was detected.

Fixed guest player side units sometimes getting stuck in dashing animation after using a dash-based skill

Fixed duplicated loot on client while playing in coop

Fixed a critical bug where the game would break on host while a client is joining during combat and an enemy was removed from battle

Fixed an issue that caused unique items in coop as counted toward Journeyman Enchanted achievement

achievement Fixed skill points desync on client after using the skill tree.

Combat barriers are now shown on the client side in random dungeons.

Known issue: sometimes a barrier on client side might not turn red on a random dungeon when combat is active.

Upcoming COOP fixes for next patch:

A full fix for critical skill tree issues like: broken skill tree after resetting skills, point desync, crashes after deselecting certain skills etc, is ready and under QA for the next patch. We are aware of the issues you’re facing and fixes are coming asap.

TRANSLATION

We are aware of some issues with translations, especially the Chinese version. We’re working with translation company to address them as soon as possible. We apologize for that.

OTHER