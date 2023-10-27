Dwelvers Beta v0.18.5.0 bugfix version released

Dear Dwelvers community,

The Steam forum has really been booming with support and I thank you for all the feedback you have given the game.

I saw you reported some crashes and I have solved some of them. Keep sending me dmp files if you experience more crashes. Especially with this version as I had to do a fix which will enable me analyze the dmp files better.

This week I have been focusing on solving bugs. Next week I will focus on the enemy waves as they seem to be somewhat unbalanced for some levels.

Bugs solved

All solved bugs have been moved to the sub forum "Solved bugs"

Thank you all for playing Dwelvers and see you next time :)

Rasmus Ljunggren

(The only developer of Dwelvers)