Dwelvers Beta v0.18.5.0 bugfix version released

Dear Dwelvers community,
The Steam forum has really been booming with support and I thank you for all the feedback you have given the game.
I saw you reported some crashes and I have solved some of them. Keep sending me dmp files if you experience more crashes. Especially with this version as I had to do a fix which will enable me analyze the dmp files better.
This week I have been focusing on solving bugs. Next week I will focus on the enemy waves as they seem to be somewhat unbalanced for some levels.
Bugs solved
All solved bugs have been moved to the sub forum "Solved bugs"
- Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0) Crash at loading
- Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Error message on launch - "Fullscreen failed (DXGI_ERROR_NOT_CURRENTLY_AVAILABLE)!"
- Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Creature squad ID numbers run from 2-5, instead of 1-4
- Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Creating a new save file from menu should appear at top of the list, not the bottom
- Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): You can cheese King Henry's guards when entering the throne room
- Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Dungeon Heart's voice fades out if camera is moved away
- Bug (Beta 0.18.4.0): Steam overlay really doesn't work well with Dwelvers
- Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Using the #1 flag (all creatures) after placing other flags crashes the game
- Bug (Beta 0.18.1.0): Cheesing the castle on mission 8 crashes the game
Thank you all for playing Dwelvers and see you next time :)
Rasmus Ljunggren
(The only developer of Dwelvers)
Changed files in this update