Thief Simulator 2 update for 27 October 2023

1.15 - Survival mode, car storage upgrades and more

Share · View all patches · Build 12553753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A gamer-friendly update coming up. ːsteamhappyː

1.15 Changelog

  • Keys are no longer displayed in 'All' tab, only in 'Keys' to reduce clutter
  • Survival mode; eat, drink, sleep, get bonuses for taking care of yourself, pay higher rent etc.
  • Added tutorial related to Survival mode
  • New apps: 'Food & Drinks' (related to Survival mode), and 'Finances'
  • Your car now consumes fuel only when you step on the gas, not when it's just moving
  • Fixed entrance gate alarm not disabling in 202
  • Fixed 1.25x sell value on Hardcore mode not working
  • New achievement for Survival mode
  • Fixed 666 residence appearing in Forestside Resort
  • You can pick items 5kg over your weight limit but you won't be able to run, and your walk speed is reduced
  • You can upgrade your car storage capacity on UpgradeIt
  • Improved shadows

