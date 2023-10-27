The Autumn Forest

Autumn Forest

There is a newly discovered island adjacent to our main one, allowing easy access by wading. This island features a blend of the recently introduced forest biome and rocky biome enriched with iron ore deposits, although it will have limited food sources and no additional fauna. The island's bountiful resources will greatly support our iron age progression.

Shelving

Open shelving adds both storage and display options to your space, giving your home a nice touch.

Bamboo flooring

You can now create bamboo flooring, it can be placed on the ground or used for bridges.



Visual changes

Interestingly, there has been an enhancement in the lushness of the grass, rendering it visually appealing.

The appearance of the clay spots has undergone a transformation to resemble less like mud spots.(You can see the old look vs new look in the screenshot bellow)

Removing Natural Objects

We have implemented methods to clear out the bushes and hopper holes enabling individuals to construct structures according to their preferences. Berry bushes still cannot be removed.

Tribe Owner Powers

We implemented a feature that allows tribe owners to remove or exclude players from their tribes, as per their preferences.

More ferns for bowls

You can now harvest leaves from this fern to create leaf bowls.



Longer life for Domestic Animals

The life period for domestic animals has been increased from 24 hours to 72 hours. Players can forgo attending to their needs for a day or two without resulting in their demise.

Desert Fang Nerf

The sand worm (also known as desert fang) will undergo a slight adjustment: its damage delivery will be more gradual, resembling that of a venom. This modification will allow sufficient time to apply a bandage and successfully survive a bite.

Pottery Wheel Improvements

Previously, we could disassemble the pottery wheel by hand, and change the size of the clay clumps on the pottery wheel, resulting in the action icons becoming very messy. To improve it we have resorted to using a knife to disassemble the pottery wheel, and cutting the clay clumps in different sizes on the ground.

We have included the size numbers on the clay clump icons for improved recognition.

The clay clumps can also be utilized for filling the wooden casts.

Emptying containers

You are able to pour out water from a container, into a lake, river, or the sea.