P&C HotFix: 271023

One last fix before a new build with a LOT of new content!

Size: 305 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed the Player being teleported in the Human Reign, even if fallen, after deciding to "dispose" of the crow Calamitas during its quest

ːswirliesː Fixed Calendar events not always being synchronized with the ingame ones

ːswirliesː Fixed possible black screen issues after camping while other events were running

ːswirliesː Fixed possible black screen issues after the intro if game speed is set to 1 or 2

ːswirliesː Fixes player possibly getting stuck if DPII attacks as you fly over the Mice Clocktown