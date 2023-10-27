 Skip to content

Beyond Hanwell Teaser update for 27 October 2023

Small Update with new options and tweaks.

  • Added options for motion blur.
  • Added options for in game guide icons (little circles that display over items of interest). They can now be turned off for a more immersive experience.
  • Added a prompt to locked doors if the required key is not in you're inventory.
  • Added an extra couple of batteries towards the end of the teaser.

