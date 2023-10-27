- Added options for motion blur.
- Added options for in game guide icons (little circles that display over items of interest). They can now be turned off for a more immersive experience.
- Added a prompt to locked doors if the required key is not in you're inventory.
- Added an extra couple of batteries towards the end of the teaser.
Beyond Hanwell Teaser update for 27 October 2023
Small Update with new options and tweaks.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
