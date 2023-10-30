 Skip to content

Code of War Gun Shooting Games update for 30 October 2023

3.18.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12553638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Global graphics improvement
  • Optimization of the game interface
  • Added additional reload indicator
  • Added reward for time spent in the game
  • Bug fixes
  • Two new unique soldiers will be available soon

Changed files in this update

