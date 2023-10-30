- Global graphics improvement
- Optimization of the game interface
- Added additional reload indicator
- Added reward for time spent in the game
- Bug fixes
- Two new unique soldiers will be available soon
Code of War Gun Shooting Games update for 30 October 2023
3.18.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2430361 Depot 2430361
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2430362 Depot 2430362
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update