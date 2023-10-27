Hotfix 0.1.3.1

The unlock message for the duck hat now mentions “cat collision is your front paws”.
The unlock message for the robot helm now mentions “cat collision is your front paws”.
The unlock message for the Conical Hat has been updated to better pinpoint the start location to search for it on the Map.
The unlock message for the Helicopter Hat has been updated to better pinpoint the start location to search for it on the Map.
Increased the player detection radius of the Cat Customization in the cat room so its easier to notice when searching for it.
FIXES
Fixed an issue where during the new player introduction, when after the player is prompted to enter Astral Form, if the player using Astral Vision prior to pressing” H” to move forward in the introduction, the process would get stuck, and players would not be able to continue.
Fixed an issue where the death progress for the challenges to unlock demonic wings and the Voodoo Hat wasn’t working as intended.
Thank you everyone for the player feedback! I hope this small hotfix helps you on your journey to unlocking your hats!
P.S. TIP for jumping puzzles - due to cat collision being at the front paws, it can good with delicate jumps to tap space bar first then use the forward movement key secondly to slowly glide to a platform. Aim to land on your front paws rather than your belly.
