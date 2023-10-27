🎃👻 Get Ready for a Spooktacular Showdown in Setback's Halloween Versus Event!

Greetings Setback Champions,

It's that time of the year again, and we've got a bone-chilling treat for you in the world of Setback! Get your pumpkin-spiced weapons ready and prepare for a ghoulish showdown in our Halloween Versus Event!

🔥 What to Expect:

🌙 Dive into a haunted arena, where eerie environments and creepy deocrations await.

🕷️ New spooky skins and cosmetics to deck out your character.

🎯 Face off against other players in intense battles with a supernatural twist.

👻 Choose Your Side! 👹

In the Halloween Versus event, players have the opportunity to align with one of three unique teams: "Good," "Evil," or "Neutral." When you select your team, you'll automatically unlock your team's identity cosmetic. Wear it with pride, and let the world know where your loyalty lies.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 29th from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM! Gather your courage and prepare to dive into thrilling world of Setback with the upcoming Halloween Versus event. This adrenaline-pumping event is set to be a clash between good, evil, and those who prefer to walk the line of neutrality. Throughout the Halloween Versus event teams will compete in the arena to bring points for their team. At the end of the event, the team with the highest score will be crowned the ultimate champions

🏆 Special Rewards 🎁

Following the event's results, an upgraded version of the winning team's skin will be added in the game, allowing you to celebrate your victory in style. The top 🏅5 best players from the winning team will get Setbucks based on their place in ladder. The MVPs for each team will be rewarded with 150 NOK Steam credits, giving you even more reason to strive for greatness.