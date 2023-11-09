 Skip to content

Under The Waves update for 9 November 2023

Patch 01.07

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greeting divers!

A new patch is available for Under the Waves !

Patch changes :
Some crashes have been fixed during transitions.
Fixed Stan playing air guitar.
Updated credits.

