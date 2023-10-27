Dear mechanics!
Update 1.5.0 is ready!
UPDATE 1.5.0
Fixed:
- The doors do not open after leaving the panel
- M18 Hellcat - grille player collision
- Graphical glitch (pink materials in warehouse)
- Overview supports Halloween switch
- Tank names localization in shop panel
- Null ref when returning with halloween tank
- Small fix for force events
Added:
- Force Halloween and Force Christmas options (can be turned on or off even when no special event is happening - achievements can be unlocked)
- Tiger I textures from Tank Squad (213) as a separate tank
- Christmas and Halloween contract as ID 3
Improved:
- Enabled IsHalloween Global setting
- Tiger I is now using new material system
Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals
Changed files in this update