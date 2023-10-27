 Skip to content

Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 27 October 2023

Update 1.5.0

Build 12553572

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear mechanics!

Update 1.5.0 is ready!

UPDATE 1.5.0

Fixed:

  • The doors do not open after leaving the panel
  • M18 Hellcat - grille player collision
  • Graphical glitch (pink materials in warehouse)
  • Overview supports Halloween switch
  • Tank names localization in shop panel
  • Null ref when returning with halloween tank
  • Small fix for force events

Added:

  • Force Halloween and Force Christmas options (can be turned on or off even when no special event is happening - achievements can be unlocked)
  • Tiger I textures from Tank Squad (213) as a separate tank
  • Christmas and Halloween contract as ID 3

Improved:

  • Enabled IsHalloween Global setting
  • Tiger I is now using new material system

Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals


