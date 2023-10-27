Legend of Nazera V 1.1

Thank you for your patience. I know it has been a while but I'm still working on this game!

After this build, I plan on doing a big overhaul on some of the mechanics but;

I need feedback on some of the current workings of the game. I like getting ideas from people who have played the game.

I know I could have waited for the overhaul after but I wanted everyone to see what has already been changed.

Please leave any feedback you have here at https://forms.gle/Ms6GcSGzz25D3oCF9 and follow us on all social media @coggnLLC or Coalition of Gamers Geeks and Nerds!

This update was pretty big on the back end.

All of the characters have been rebalanced to push for the player to upgrade their tower while they play.

Some characters that are super strong I have toned down through upgrade or ability use costs.

Some characters have seen a power loss due to being way too strong.

A new level has been added that has you face off our first attempt at a boss battle.

The camera has been updated to feel better across all levels.

Some levels have been updated to look better with the new camera angles.

The end-of-game menu has been updated with new text options that are a lot clearer.

Though it was intended only for developers I kept it in the test levels so that you can try to face off against each of the heroes and use all of the ones that I have in the game.