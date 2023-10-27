Update Patch Alpha 0.03705

[New]

Holding Chamber Checks. Now you can Hold T after pressing Control T to stop your character from releasing the Slide, Charging Handle, etc. Once you release T, your character will release the pressure.

Transparent Weapon Mod Icons

New Pistol Handling Animations First and Third-Person

New Pistol holding and aiming stance.

Readded Speed of Sound to Gunshots

Weapon Collision now adapts to the length of the weapon.

Weapon collision logic rework (more accurate and less clipping)

Added more blood decals with different dripping animations and thickness

New Character Customisation Rework (not complete)

Reliable Weapon Attachments Synchronization with high and low ping

Quicker and more Reliable Weapon preset synchronization with high and low ping

Incremental Garbage Collection to reduce lag spikes

USP 45

Increased battering rams/breaching tools door damage

Decreased Door Hinge Health

Adjusted Tree LOD pop in on thunderfall

Impact SFX and VFX (Toggleable in video settings if causing lag)

Fullauto Gunshot optimization

New MuzzleFlashes

New Lighting in all maps except Clean House and AI arena. Is still WIP but it is currently very nice

Anti-Tank Mines on Sensitive Intelligence has been replaced with anti-personnel "butterfly" mines, they do less damage but are currently bugged and do not have an explosion sound.

new weapon mods

[Fixes]

Fixed incorrect camera instancer assignment when a new client joins

Adjusted MLOK gunfighter pose

Corrected 762 AK sounds

Fixed bullet cracks (It never worked for months lol)

Fixed AI dropping weapons from abnormal positions (You will now see it fall out of their hands instead of feet)

Fixed Bravo 4 disappearing when PIP scopes were disabled (FYI PIP scopes video setting only affects the ACOG, non-PIP scopes are still in the R&D phase)

Fixed MK16/SCAR-L fire mode selector bug

Fixed shadow bugs on clean house and operation room

Fixed weapon modding ui not updating once preset was selected

Other misc bug fixes

Thanks for the support, make sure to leave a review if you haven't already :)