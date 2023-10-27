Patch #2 - Halloween is here!

Hello Alchemists!

It's witching hour!

We present to you the second Alchemist: The Potion Monger patch.

Have a happy Halloween everyone! On this occasion, we've prepared a themed game addition, as well as, bug fixes and more things for you to enjoy.

HIGHLIGHTS

Halloween visits the Town!



Immerse yourself in the spooky climate of All Hallows' Eve, thanks to the new festive decorations.

The town is now filled with pumpkins and candles!

New festive decoration for your home!



Visit the Greengrocer on the Towns square to purchase the new Halloween decoration - Jack-o-lantern. Place up to 6 of these mean, animated, music-playing fellows in your home and celebrate!

P.S. Save some money because they are not cheap, but worth every penny, and Halloween-limited.

New visual effects on Ingredients.



10 Ingredients received a graphical overhaul with new visual effects!

Fly, Rotten Meat, Animal Excrement, Rotten Milk, Warmshroom, Papaj Shroom, Lotus, Many Eyes, Devils Fruit and Diamond.

OTHERS

Fixed all the Achievements.

Boss Trophies are now pickable and functional (if you have not gathered them they will await you in the place the boss was).

Loot now hangs lower above the ground.

Lowered the points needed for the Reputation levels higher than 5.

Ingredients are no longer lost when picking bushes and milk from cows with full inventory.

Discord link in the main menu fixed.

Nukes now works on slimes.

Fear Gas fixed.

Gamepad movement in Ingredient Album and Character Abilities tab added.

More Ingredients now sway with the wind.

The dog will no longer move characters when talking with them.

Added cooldown on the doors in the player's home.

Added music to the boss fights.

Picked-up Skillboks and Recipes should no longer respawn.

Thank you for your feedback on Discord as well as on Steam Discussions.

Happy Halloween!

AGS Team